Minivan defect featured in Channel 2 investigation leads to safety recall

ATLANTA — A safety concern in hundreds of thousands of Honda minivans first exposed in a Channel 2 Action News investigation is now leading to a major recall.

Honda has recalled 440,830 Odyssey minivans because their side and side curtain air bags may deploy unexpectedly due to a software programming error.

“First of all, thanks to WSB-TV and you because I reached out to many people. You are the person, Justin, who trusted me,” Pavan Nanduri told Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Justin Gray.

Nanduri says he tried for months to get anyone at Honda or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to listen.

Then he shared his story last fall with Channel 2 Action News Investigates of what happened behind the wheel of his 2018 Honda Odyssey minivan.

“All the passenger side, curtains, airbags, everything popped up, deployed,” Nanduri said.

Airbags deployed where his wife and children normally sit, even though there was no crash.

Honda told him at the time there was “no evidence of defects” and refused to cover any of the more than $9,000 in repair costs. His insurance company denied the claim because there was no crash.

But now Honda acknowledges that a software programming error in some 2018-2022 Odyssey minivans “contains incorrect deployment parameters for the side and side curtain airbags, which may cause inadvertent deployment.”

The NHTSA recall report shows Honda has had 130 warranty claims, 25 reports of an injury, and no reports of death for the problem.

“I’m happy that at least Honda acknowledged it, right? Because it’s not about my money. It’s a very, very, very much a safety issue,” Nanduri said.

It was just days after Channel 2 Action News Investigates pressed NHTSA for data on safety concerns in Honda Odyssey models and filed a Freedom of Information Act request for safety data, that NHTSA launched an investigation and formally requested information from Honda. Our FOIA was filed Oct. 16 and on Oct. 28 NHTSA send Honda a “Preliminary Evaluation request.”

Dealers will reprogram the supplemental restraint system electronic control unit software or replace the unit if necessary. The repairs will be completed at no cost, the NHTSA said.

Owners will get letters in the mail after May 25 alerting them to the issue, but can call Honda at 888-234-2138 for more information. The company’s internal recall number is UNW.

Owners can also search their vehicle identification numbers on the NHTSA website.

Channel 2 Action News asked Honda about owners like Nanduri, who had to pay out of pocket for repairs.

A Honda spokesperson provided a statement:

“If customers paid out of pocket to have this specific recall repair performed on their vehicle, they may be eligible for reimbursement. This can be determined by contacting American Honda’s Customer Support & Campaign Center for instructions on how to request reimbursement.” — Honda spokesperson

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