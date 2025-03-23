Fairburn family becomes new homeowner thanks to Habitat for Humanity and Channel 2′s Clark Howard

FAIRBURN, Ga. — A South Fulton County family now has the keys to their brand new Habitat for Humanity home.

It’s the 102nd home that Channel 2 consumer adviser Clark Howard has sponsored.

Right after receiving the keys to his new house, Marquez Hurley told Channel 2, “I feel great, it’s a good feeling. I can’t really explain the feeling but it’s a great feeling knowing that this is my forever home.”

It was a moment that the father of two sons fought hard to achieve through Atlanta Habitat for Humanity.

He put in 255 volunteer hours so he can call the home on Aderhold Street in Fairburn his own.

“It was a journey. It wasn’t a bad journey, it was a good journey ... with doing my classes, on top of my classes, my sweat equity hours,” Hurley said. “Just being able to be a part of building my home made it more special. I was actually able to put hands into my first home.”

It’s his first and forever home.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“You know this is what it’s about right here,” Channel 2′s Clark Howard said. “Family, opportunity, permanence, having a place to raise your kids.”

“It’s an opportunity for this family to not only realize a stable place to raise their family, but to realize a generational wealth opportunity as they have saved and completed a serious, rigorous homebuyer journey to get to today,” Atlanta Habitat for Humanity Chief Development Officer Candice Jordan said.

It was a moment that Marquez knows wouldn’t be possible without the volunteers behind Atlanta Habitat for Humanity.

“They came out Saturday after Saturday, even they showed up on a Thursday during the week, so I just want to say thank you to everyone that was able to help me along the way,” he said.

The house was built over eight weeks.

Marquez also received a starter tool kit as a gift.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group