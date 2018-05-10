Driver dies after hitting tree in South Fulton County

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are at the scene of a fatal crash that has shut down most of a street in South Fulton County.
Police taped off Fairburn Road south of Cascade Road in South Fulton County just after 5 a.m.
Police tell Channel 2’s Audrey Washington a vehicle involved in the crash caught fire.
She's working to learn about any victims and their conditions
More police just arrived on the scene of fiery crash in South Fulton County.— Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) May 10, 2018
Most of Fairburn Road is shutdown, while police investigate.
Most of Fairburn Road is shutdown, while police investigate.
City of South Fulton police tell Channel 2 Action News a car on Fairburn Road hit a tree Thursday morning.
They said the driver was ejected from the car and died.
A passenger crawled out the window and is at a local hospital.
Most of Fairburn Road near the Suttles Landing Subdivision is closed as police investigate.
