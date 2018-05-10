  • Driver dies after hitting tree in South Fulton County

    By: Audrey Washington

    SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are at the scene of a fatal crash that has shut down most of a street in South Fulton County.

    Police taped off Fairburn Road south of Cascade Road in South Fulton County just after 5 a.m.

    Police tell Channel 2’s Audrey Washington a vehicle involved in the crash caught fire. 

    City of South Fulton police tell Channel 2 Action News a car on Fairburn Road hit a tree Thursday morning.

    They said the driver was ejected from the car and died.

    A passenger crawled out the window and is at a local hospital. 

    Most of Fairburn Road near the Suttles Landing Subdivision is closed as police investigate.

