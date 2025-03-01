At least 1 person dead after fire in South Fulton

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — At least one person has died after a fire in South Fulton on Saturday afternoon.

Channel 2′s Michael Doudna is on Koweta Road in South Fulton where dozens of police, firefighters and paramedics responded.

Officials confirmed that it is being treated as a death investigation.

Fire officials have not released details about what led up to the fire.

This comes as all of north Georgia remains under a Red Flag Warning for high fire danger because of dry air and gusty winds, meaning that fires could quickly spread.

The warning lasts until 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Crews in DeKalb County are also battling a massive fire that has left Covington Hwy. shut down for several hours. It’s unclear if anyone was injured in that fire either.

