Covington Hwy. shut down as crews battle fire at tire shop

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Crews are currently battling a fire at a tire shop in DeKalb County on Saturday afternoon.

DeKalb County fire officials confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a portion of Covington Hwy. is closed near Panola Road while firefighters work.

Georgia Department of Transportation cameras in the area show the road closed off.

Fire officials say it started as a car fire at a tire shop, but quickly grew to a grass fire and took over two storage sheds on the property.

