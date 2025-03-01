High fire danger today due to dry air, gusty winds

ATLANTA — There’s a Red Flag Warning for all of North Georgia between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Gusty winds as high as 30 mph combined with dry air will make for a high fire danger today.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says if you had planned to do any burning this weekend, you’ll want to hold off on those plans today.

Saturday begins cool, but temperatures will be warming up and reaching near 70 under sunny skies later today.

A cold front will move through and bring in much cooler weather for Sunday.

Overnight lows into Sunday will dip into the 20s and 30s.

Highs will only make it into the 50s on Sunday.

Dry conditions will last through Tuesday, and then rain and storms arrive Tuesday night into early Wednesday.

Some of those storms could become strong.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group