R&B star Angie Stone killed in car accident after performance

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — R&B star and former member of trio The Sequence Angie Stone has died. She was 63.

Deborah Champagne, Stone’s rep, confirmed to ABC News that Stone died in Montgomery, Ala. after being involved in a deadly car accident following a performance early Saturday night.

Stone had performed in Montgomery on Friday night and was scheduled to travel to Baltimore for a halftime performance at the CIAA Conference.

Stone’s close friend and former bandmate, Gwendolyn “Blondie” Chisolm of The Sequence, identified her body at a Montgomery hospital, Champagne said. Chisolm was not traveling with Stone at the time of the accident, Champagne told ABC News.

During her time with The Sequence, the first all-female group signed to Sugar Hill Records, Stone dropped songs like “Funk You Up,” which has been sampled countless times, like in Bruno Mars’ “Uptown Funk” and Dr. Dre’s “Keep Their Heads Ringin’.”

After branching out on her own, Stone became known for “Wish I Didn’t Miss You,” one of her most popular songs ever.

