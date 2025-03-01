Wrestler who suffered broken neck at state tournament moves to Atlanta rehab center

ATLANTA — A Jefferson High School wrestler whose neck was broken during a state tournament match in Macon is continuing his healing process at an Atlanta rehabilitation center.

Dom Haines has spent the last few weeks at a Macon hospital, but moved to the Shepherd Center in Atlanta earlier this week, his dad posted on social media.

Initially, Haines didn’t have any feeling from his shoulders down, but his family said that they’re starting to see improvements.

“He can feel pressure above the knee like he can tell they’re touching him, but the sensation isn’t that strong on the surface,” his dad, Zach Haines, added. “Right above his abs and higher he can feel all sensations. Which is about the same area, maybe a little lower, but the sensation he’s feeling today is better.”

His family says even if he doesn’t realize it, the senior wrestler is getting stronger every day.

Jefferson High School wrestling head coach Kyle Baird told Channel 2 Action News that he has had the opportunity to visit Haines in the hospital.

“It’s one of those freak things that doesn’t happen,” Baird told Channel 2′s Michael Seiden.

Baird said he didn’t think it was that serious at first, but quickly realized his wrestler was severely injured. He said he tried to keep his team calm while Dominic was taken to a nearby hospital.

“Nothing that went on in that whole sequence was, was outside of any kind of wrestling,” he said.

Haines is continuing exercises with physical therapists at the Shepherd Center.

The family says they will likely spend at least the next month at the center.

