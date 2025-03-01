Viral sensation ‘Wide Neck’ arrested in Cherokee County on felony charges

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The man with a unique neck has once again found himself in police custody after his most recent arrest in Cherokee County.

Charles Dion McDowell, known as “Wide Neck” is facing multiple felonies after his Feb. 19 arrest where he is being accused of inappropriate activities surrounding a minor.

Jail records show that McDowell is charged with five counts of electronic transmission/post of video or photo of nudity without consent, four counts of electronically furnishing obscene materials to a minor, and harassing phone calls.

When an initial mugshot went viral back in 2018, McDowell’s stardom began. Today, he has close to 1 million followers on Instagram.

McDowell is currently housed in the Cherokee County Jail without bond.

