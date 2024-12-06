Deadly 3-vehicle crash shuts down City of South Fulton highway

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — One person has died after a crash on a highway in the City of South Fulton on Friday afternoon.
Police say the crash involved three vehicles on Hwy. 92 between Butner Road and Demooney Road.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Investigators say one car going north crossed over into the southbound lanes and sideswiped one car before crashing into another one head-on.
Officials say the highway will stay closed for a while as they investigate.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Verdict reached in trial of driver who killed Cobb high school student seeing holiday lights
- Man put his grandma in a freezer while she was still alive. He just pleaded guilty in her death
- Woman found dead after falling into sinkhole
They haven’t identified the person who was killed or confirmed which vehicle he or she was in.
Police also say this area has been a focus of their “Slow Your Roll” traffic enforcement initiative to promote safer driving habits.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2024 Cox Media Group