Deadly 3-vehicle crash shuts down City of South Fulton highway

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — One person has died after a crash on a highway in the City of South Fulton on Friday afternoon.

Police say the crash involved three vehicles on Hwy. 92 between Butner Road and Demooney Road.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators say one car going north crossed over into the southbound lanes and sideswiped one car before crashing into another one head-on.

Officials say the highway will stay closed for a while as they investigate.

TRENDING STORIES:

They haven’t identified the person who was killed or confirmed which vehicle he or she was in.

Police also say this area has been a focus of their “Slow Your Roll” traffic enforcement initiative to promote safer driving habits.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group