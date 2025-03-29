City of South Fulton hosting annual gun buyback event, offering cash for firearms

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The City of South Fulton will host their fourth annual community gun buyback event next month.

South Fulton police are encouraging the public to sell them any unwanted firearms and help reduce gun violence in the community.

The city will offer $25 for a gun in poor condition, $50 for one in fair condition, and $75 for a firearm in good condition.

The event will happen on Saturday, April 12 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Butner Road Shopping Center Plaza, located at 3220 Butner Road in South Fulton.

Any gun you bring to this event must be unloaded.

Police ask that you transport guns in the trunk of your vehicle.

There will be “no questions asked”, your photo will not be taken, and no identification is required.

