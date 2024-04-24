Boil water advisory lifted in Fairburn after pump malfunctions at water treatment plant

FAIRBURN, Ga. — The boil water advisory for the city of Fairburn has been lifted.
The City of Atlanta Department of Watershed Management (DWM) issued the advisory on Tuesday after a pump malfunctioned at the Chattahoochee water treatment plant, causing water pressure to fluctuate.
On Tuesday, DWM asked the public to restrict water usage to critical uses only so system pressures could be rebuilt.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- 5-year-old boy hit by car at DeKalb apartment complex dies
- ‘I literally just broke down.’ Savannah Chrisley describes ‘rough night’ ahead of appeals hearing
- Ga. inmate shot to death after grabbing officer’s pepper spray at hospital, GBI says
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group