Boil water advisory lifted in Fairburn after pump malfunctions at water treatment plant

FAIRBURN, Ga. — The boil water advisory for the city of Fairburn has been lifted.

The City of Atlanta Department of Watershed Management (DWM) issued the advisory on Tuesday after a pump malfunctioned at the Chattahoochee water treatment plant, causing water pressure to fluctuate.

On Tuesday, DWM asked the public to restrict water usage to critical uses only so system pressures could be rebuilt.

