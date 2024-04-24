5-year-old boy hit by car at DeKalb apartment complex dies

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 5-year-old boy who was hit by a car at a DeKalb County apartment complex has died.

Police confirmed the child’s death to Channel 2 Action News on Wednesday morning. The boy’s name has not been released.

Around 8:37 p.m. Tuesday, DeKalb County police were called out to an apartment complex off Flat Shoals Road about a person hit by a car.

When officers arrived, they found a 5-year-old boy who had a serious head trauma. Paramedics rushed him to the hospital.

Police said the driver who hit the boy stayed on the scene and cooperated with investigators. No other details have been released at this time.

