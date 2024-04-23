Cobb woman loaded dog’s cage with rocks, sank it in Chattahoochee, investigators say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Nearly one year after a dog drowned, investigators now say the dog’s owner killed it on purpose in what investigators call a horrific case of animal cruelty.

Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was along the Chattahoochee River in Cobb County Tuesday, where investigators told her the dog’s owner had evil intentions when she showed up to the river with her dog in a cage.

“These were the rocks that were used to weigh down the cage in the river,” Cobb County Animal Services Director Steve Hammond said. “We weighed these. It’s about eight pounds worth of rocks.”

The dog was found dead in the Paces Mill area.

Nearly a year later, the dog’s owner, Timorra Rogo, is still in jail.

“Anybody that would do something like that is straight evil,” Hammond said. “This is torture to drown a dog.”

Hammond said his team’s animal cruelty investigator used good, old-fashioned police work to crack the case, pounding the pavement.

“We did find a microchip in the dog, which allowed us to provide a lead for us,” Hammond said.

Hammond is now urging pet owners to utilize the resources that are available to them.

Investigators said there was a delay in getting the necropsy report because there are so many animal cruelty cases in Cobb County.

