Delta bumps up its starting minimum wage, gives pay raises to 80,000 employees

ATLANTA — One of Georgia’s largest employers is giving more than 80,000 employees a pay raise.

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines announced on Monday that non-union employees will get a 5% raise. The airline is also raising its minimum starting wage to $19 an hour.

“Delta’s leading position comes thanks to a simple concept that dates back nearly a century – invest in our people first, and they will deliver great service and experiences for our customers,” CEO Ed Bastian said in a memo to all employees. “That’s exactly what you do, and it always sets us apart.”

The new wages and raises will go into effect on June 1.

Delta pilots are represented by the Air Line Pilots Association. But cabin crews, maintenance workers and others are non-union.

Delta earned $4.6 billion last year, more than United, American, Southwest and Alaska Airlines combined.

