Stone Mountain businesses say property owners ordered them off the property with days notice

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Imagine owning a business for nearly 15 years and one day, the property owner says you’re ordered out in 30 days. That’s what’s happening for at least four businesses on Main Street in Stone Mountain.

Summer’s Hair Boutique, Christian Sports Youth Center, Weeyums Cheesesteaks, and Moses’ Car Wash are hoping something works out with this situation.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was live in DeKalb County on Tuesday to get to the bottom of it.

On Monday, Channel 2 Action News found out that CSX, a rail-based freight transportation company, owns the property and the people they leased it to, subleased to businesses the wrong way.

“It is odd that they decide to uproot three established businesses that have been here for 10-plus years,” said Summer Moss.

Moss is the owner of Summer’s Hair Boutique. She started leasing the place about 10 years ago.

Last week, her landlord told her she has to be out in 30 days, without much explanation.

“I feel like I’m just getting started so to be told I have to abruptly uproot everything and just go where you please is disheartening,” she said.

Fernandes called the property owner, CSX, on Tuesday and they sent back a statement that read in part:

“CSX does not have a lease agreement with the business owners currently occupying our property. Our tenant improperly sublet the property without authorization to third parties in a manner that exposes CSX to unacceptable liability concerns. We understand their frustration with this situation, and we have communicated a willingness to find an agreeable path forward with the subtenants once the contractual relationship with our current tenant has been officially terminated.”

Walter Maddox, owner of Christian Sports Youth Center, hopes they come up with something.

“So, the railroad is saying they shouldn’t have sublet, but it’s been going on for 70 years,” said Maddox. “They own the land and they have the right to ask us to leave, I have no problem with that, but ok at least can we have more time?”

Each business owner has a separate meeting on Wednesday.

Fernandes was told CSX reps and Stone Mountain city leaders will be in attendance.

