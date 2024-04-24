Ga. inmate shot to death after grabbing officer’s pepper spray at hospital, GBI says

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirms that an inmate was shot and killed and an officer was injured at a Georgia hospital Tuesday.

According to the GBI, officers were at Washington County Medical Center with 31-year-old Jacob Henson, of Canton, who was being treated after he was stabbed in a fight at Washington State Prison.

Henson got in a fight with a Georgia Department of Corrections officer, overpowered the officer and grabbed his pepper spray canister, the GBI said. The spray incapacitated that officer. Henson then charged at a second officer with the spray. The second officer fired her gun, hitting and killing Henson.

According to the Cherokee County District Attorney, Henson pled guilty to a string of vehicle thefts and criminal acts in the summer of 2018. He pled guilty to 11 counts of theft by taking, two counts of theft by receiving, two counts of criminal damage to property, two counts of fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer, two counts of burglary, two counts of criminal damage to property, aggravated assault, reckless driving, reckless conduct, entering an automobile, criminal attempt to commit a felony and failure to wear protective gear on a motorcycle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Eastman at 478-374-6988. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), or online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.

