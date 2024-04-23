Pump malfunctions at water treatment plant, areas of South Fulton have fluctuating pressure

ATLANTA — Residents and businesses in several cities in the South Fulton area may experience fluctuating water pressure over the next several hours.

A pump malfunctioned at the Chattahoochee Water Treatment plant, according to the City of Atlanta Department of Watershed Management (DWM).

DWM says the pump is operable and they are monitoring operations and systems pressures.

DWM has issued a boil water advisory for the city of Fairburn.

They have called for an immediate water restriction to critical uses only to allow system pressures to rebuild.

To protect the public from a potential health hazard, all residents, businesses, and property owners that have experienced water outages and/or low water pressures should boil all water before using, or use bottled water for drinking, cooking, preparing baby food, or brushing teeth.

The water should be boiled for one minute past a rolling boil.

Do not drink water from public water fountains in the impacted area.

If you are washing your hands to prepare food, use boiled (then cooled) water along with handwashing soap.

