Family desperate to find Atlanta rapper missing nearly a month

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Family members are desperate to find a missing Atlanta rapper who was last seen almost a month ago.

Jonathan Rusell, who goes by Jae Russ, vanished in Gwinnett County on March 28.

Russell, 34, was last seen wearing jeans and a jacket with white sleeves with the word “fellowship” in royal blue and white letters. He’s described as 185 pounds and 6′1″.

Russell is an aspiring hip-hop artist with more than 4,000 followers on Instagram

