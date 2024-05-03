Men with ARs, bulletproof vests caught peeping into windows at apartments near metro Atlanta college

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A college in Gwinnett County is warning its students about three men who were caught peeping into windows at an apartment complex near the campus.

Georgia Gwinnett College says three heavily armed men were looking into windows at the Parc @ 980 Apartment Homes around 5 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Lawrenceville officers chased the three men and were able to arrest one of them. The other two were able to get away.

The man who was arrested had a pistol magazine on him, but no gun.

The second suspect reportedly had an assault rifle and the third was wearing a bulletproof vest.

Campus police were not able to find the other suspects anywhere on the campus.

Channel 2 Action News is working to learn more information from Lawrenceville police, but has not heard back.

