  • Alleged teen gang member accused of beating up 13-year-old girl at school

    By: Tyisha Fernandes

    Updated:

    SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police have arrested a 13-year-old boy who is an alleged gang member who they say beat up a 13-year-old girl at school. 

    Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes was in South Fulton County, where the girl reported the attack to an administrator at Woodland Middle School in December, 

    Administrators reviewed surveillance video and saw the boy kicking the girl and punching her in the face. 

    Police say the boy wore a bandanna and participated in gang-related handshakes with other students. He was arrested and charged with battery and aggravated assault among other charges. 

    Fernandes sat down with a sergeant with a South Fulton County gang unit, who talked about the growing problem in Atlanta. 

    What police are doing to try to fight the gang problem in metro Atlanta, for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

