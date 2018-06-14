  • Judge rules former school officer can't be prosecuted on charges of taping nude teens

    By: Mark Winne

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - A former school resource officer says he has spent the last four years in legal limbo after being accused of recording nude teens in private rooms of his home without their knowledge or consent.

    Keith Rucker had worked at Tri-Cities High School as a resource officer and substitute teacher. 

    We’re speaking with Rucker and his attorney about the efforts to try and get his job back, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

    This week, a judge signed an order prohibiting the state from prosecuting Rucker on three charges of unlawful eavesdropping.

    Rucker said the four-year investigation has prevented him of getting work. 

