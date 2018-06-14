Judge rules former school officer can't be prosecuted on charges of taping nude teens

ATLANTA - A former school resource officer says he has spent the last four years in legal limbo after being accused of recording nude teens in private rooms of his home without their knowledge or consent.
Keith Rucker had worked at Tri-Cities High School as a resource officer and substitute teacher.
This week, a judge signed an order prohibiting the state from prosecuting Rucker on three charges of unlawful eavesdropping.
Rucker said the four-year investigation has prevented him of getting work.
