3 injured in crash after driver runs red light, police say

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - City of South Fulton police say three people were injured in a crash early Wednesday morning after a driver ran a red light.
The accident happened at the intersection of Bethsaida Road and Old National Highway around 2:30 a.m. Police say the driver could face charges.
Channel 2's Lauren Pozen spoke with a witness who said the impact was so great one car flipped on its side.
Both drivers and a passenger were hospitalized. Their conditions are unknown.
We're talking to witnesses and working to learn more details for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
