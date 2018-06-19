  • 2 dead, others injured in I-285 crash in South Fulton County

    Updated:

    SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Several lanes of Interstate 285 are blocked due to a deadly crash involving several tractor trailers in South Fulton County.

    The crash happened in the northbound lanes near Camp Creek Parkway.

    [DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV news app for breaking news alerts]

    According to East Point police, two people were killed and others were reported injured. The crash involved at least two tractor trailers. 

    Georgia State Patrol is investigating the deadly crash.

    We have a reporter and photographer on the way to the scene -- Watch Channel 2 Action News at Noon for updates on this developing story.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    2 dead, others injured in I-285 crash in South Fulton County

  • Headline Goes Here

    Homeowner takes quick action when police chase comes into neighborhood

  • Headline Goes Here

    Judge rules former school officer can't be prosecuted on charges of…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police say man meets women on dating site, steals from them

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man dies hours after being shot at former NFL player's home