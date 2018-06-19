2 dead, others injured in I-285 crash in South Fulton County

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Several lanes of Interstate 285 are blocked due to a deadly crash involving several tractor trailers in South Fulton County.
The crash happened in the northbound lanes near Camp Creek Parkway.
According to East Point police, two people were killed and others were reported injured. The crash involved at least two tractor trailers.
Georgia State Patrol is investigating the deadly crash.
TRAVEL ADVISORY: Multi-Vehicle Crash: I-285/nb (inner loop) at Camp Creek Pkwy; (exit 2); several tractor trailers involved; blocks two right lanes; delays; https://t.co/RuPa64SzPC; #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/YqZs4tG8pN— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) June 19, 2018
