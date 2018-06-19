  • 7-month-old dies in hot car in south Georgia, police say

    By: Action News Jax

    Updated:

    CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. - A 7-month-old baby died after being left in a hot car in Camden County, according to the sheriff's office.

    The Camden County Sheriff's Office tells our sister-station in Jacksonville, Action News Jax, that the child died at a Quality Inn in Kingsland.

    Temperatures in Camden County reached up to around 90 degrees on Tuesday. The heat index makes it feels more like 100 degrees outside. 

    Temperatures can rise quickly in an enclosed car. In 90 degree weather, the temperature inside a car can reach almost 110 degrees in 10 minutes. Temperatures reach almost 125 degrees within 30 minutes.

    The Kingsland Police Department is investigating.

    Action News Jax is working to learn more about the reported death.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

