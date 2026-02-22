Man shot in officer-involved incident at warming center talks about hearing shots

ATLANTA — For first time, a man who was shot during an officer-involved shooting at a warming center is talking about the experience.

The shooting happened on Merritts Avenue in Atlanta nearly one month ago. Atlanta police say two men were injured when a man opened fire inside the warming shelter just before 10 a.m. Jan. 15.

The victim says he was lying on a cot when the suspect opened fire, Channel 2’s Cory James says.

He said he chose to come to the warming center to avoid sleeping outside during the extremely cold weather in mid-January.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, an off-duty officer working at the center saw two people arguing.

During that altercation, investigators say 37-year-old Antonio Wooten pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

But nearby was Clarence Spratlin. He said he was lying down when it happened.

“Bam, bam, bam, bam, bam,” he said. “The next thing you know, I felt where I was hit.”

He says he shot in the hip and leg.

But Spratlin says this situation should have never happened because of the safeguards that were in place.

“They have an Atlanta police officer there, three security guards over there ... and they have a metal detector right at the door and they give you a pretty good shakedown, so the question is how did he get the gun in there?” he asked.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to the City of Atlanta Friday to see if any steps have been taken to improve security at warming centers but did not hear back.

Spratlin was taken to Grady Hospital, where he received treatment for about eight days.

He says he has a long recovery.

The suspect was arrested. He is still in jail tonight and facing multiple aggravated assault charges.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group