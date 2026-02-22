Crash in DeKalb snaps power pole

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A one-vehicle crash in DeKalb County brought down a power pole onto the roadway Saturday night.
A Channel 2 Action News photographer at the scene captured utility lines in the roadway at Idlewild Road near Cowan Road.
The back of a car was extensively damaged. Police, fire trucks and other emergency responders were at the scene.
DeKalb PD said all occupants fled the scene before police arrival. The circumstances surrounding the crash are being investigated.
