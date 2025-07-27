1 shot at East Point gas station, police investigating

EAST POINT, Ga. — East Point police are investigating a shooting at a gas station that happened Saturday night.
Police say there were multiple gunshots fired at the Chevron station on Washington Road in East Point shortly before 9 p.m.
One victim was taken to the hospital. There is no word yet on their condition.
Surveillance video shows several young men walking toward the gas station’s sign and shooting at a car that peels away.
After the shooting, about half a dozen people ran away from the gas station.
Police are continuing their investigation.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- Mom, 2 teen daughters shot after ‘feud’ between Atlanta families
- 1 person dead after shooting outside Checkers in DeKalb County
- State police uncover new aliases of woman posing as nurse in GA, 4 other states
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group