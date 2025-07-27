1 shot at East Point gas station, police investigating

EAST POINT, Ga. — East Point police are investigating a shooting at a gas station that happened Saturday night.

Police say there were multiple gunshots fired at the Chevron station on Washington Road in East Point shortly before 9 p.m.

One victim was taken to the hospital. There is no word yet on their condition.

Surveillance video shows several young men walking toward the gas station’s sign and shooting at a car that peels away.

After the shooting, about half a dozen people ran away from the gas station.

Police are continuing their investigation.

