1 person dead after crash that led to hours-long police presence in College Park

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — One person has died after a car crashed into a ditch in College Park early Friday morning.
Channel 2′s Darryn Moore was at the crash site along Camp Creek Parkway overnight.
College Park police had the car pulled out of the woods behind a gas station in the area.
Details about what led to the crash and the driver’s death are very limited.
Police have also not confirmed if the driver died from injuries suffered during the crash.
The victim’s identity hasn’t been released.
This is a developing story. Get the latest updates on Channel 2 Action News This Morning at 6:00 a.m. and throughout the day.
