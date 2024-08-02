1 person dead after crash that led to hours-long police presence in College Park

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — One person has died after a car crashed into a ditch in College Park early Friday morning.

Channel 2′s Darryn Moore was at the crash site along Camp Creek Parkway overnight.

Channel 2 Action News cameras were on the scene for hours as police investigated.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

College Park police had the car pulled out of the woods behind a gas station in the area.

Details about what led to the crash and the driver’s death are very limited.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police have also not confirmed if the driver died from injuries suffered during the crash.

The victim’s identity hasn’t been released.

This is a developing story. Get the latest updates on Channel 2 Action News This Morning at 6:00 a.m. and throughout the day.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Police searching for armed robbery suspect after shootout near Buckhead condo

©2024 Cox Media Group