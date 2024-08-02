Police searching for armed robbery suspect after shootout near Buckhead condo

ATLANTA — Police are still searching for a man who robbed a U.S. Postal worker at gunpoint on Thursday.

The robbery then led to a shootout, turning the Eclipse apartment complex near Buckhead Village into a battleground.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In broad daylight, a masked man allegedly tried to steal the keys from a post office worker in this garage. But when a bystander saw what was going on, he shot at the suspect, who then fired back.

Channel 2′s Michael Doudna was live from the location on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. where he spoke with residents who recalled the moments of the shooting.

“Even hearing gunshots in this area is just absurd,” said one resident.

Another resident said it sounded like a dumpster coming down.

“There were a few shots and a pause, and then a string of shots,” said the resident.

An email sent out to the residents detailed the events that took place and how a passerby started shooting once they saw what was happening.

“I think that’s brave. I think that’s dangerous,” said a resident.

TRENDING STORIES:

The suspect supposedly ran away before police arrived, and while investigators poured over the scene, residents came out to damaged property.

“I feel really, really unsafe,” said a resident.

Axa Rodrigues came out to find a bullet hole in her car. She says she was supposed to leave at 12:30 with her disabled mother, but thankfully, they were running late.

“I really, really get very scared about this. I think about how I could be inside the car,” said Rodrigues.

Luckily, no one was hit in the crossfire. But the emotional wounds of a daylight shooting will be felt long after the crime scene goes away.

“I think it’s just unfortunate. I want everything to be safer. I walk a dog around here. I’m always thinking, what’s going to happen? What’s going to happen?” said the resident.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

‘They treated us like animals:’ Georgia mother testifies about giving birth behind bars

©2024 Cox Media Group