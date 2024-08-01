Postal worker robbed at gunpoint, passerby shoots at robber at Buckhead condo building

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after a United States Postal Service worker was robbed at gunpoint on Thursday afternoon.

According to a letter sent to residents of The Eclipse condominium building on Pharr Road shared with Channel 2 Action News, the postal worker was in the loading dock area when a masked man armed with a gun approached.

The letter says camera footage shows the man dressed in yellow take the mail carrier’s keys at gunpoint.

Someone walking near the building saw what happened and fired shots at the robber, who then shot back before running away.

No injuries have been reported.

Atlanta police and U.S. Postal Service Inspectors are investigating.

