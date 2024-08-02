Kids in 13 more school districts heading back to class on Friday

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Thousands of students across metro Atlanta and north Georgia are easing back into the school year on Friday morning.

It may almost be the weekend, but school starts in 13 districts on Friday morning.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach is in Hall County on Friday morning where a brand-new elementary school is opening. It’s named after Sandra Deal, the late former first lady of Georgia, who passed away in 2022.

Channel 2 Action News is your home for all things Back 2 School! Join Lori Wilson, Sophia Choi, Brian Monahan and Mike Shields as they prepare you for the first day, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.

[PHOTOS: Channel 2 Goes Back to School]

It’s back-to-school time for kids in:

Hall County Schools

Carroll County Schools

Rome City Schools

Bremen City Schools

Troup County Schools

Dawson County Schools

Fannin County Schools

Commerce City Schools

White County Schools

Madison County Schools

Habersham County Schools

Buford City Schools

Putnam County Schools

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dozens more school districts head back to school next week and Channel 2 Action News will be there to share all the details you need to kick off a great school year.

You can click here for a full list of when school districts start back.

Addy’s Law: As school starts back, a local mom is reminding drivers to slow down, stop for buses

©2024 Cox Media Group