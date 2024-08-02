Kids in 13 more school districts heading back to class on Friday

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Thousands of students across metro Atlanta and north Georgia are easing back into the school year on Friday morning.
It may almost be the weekend, but school starts in 13 districts on Friday morning.
Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach is in Hall County on Friday morning where a brand-new elementary school is opening. It’s named after Sandra Deal, the late former first lady of Georgia, who passed away in 2022.
It’s back-to-school time for kids in:
- Hall County Schools
- Carroll County Schools
- Rome City Schools
- Bremen City Schools
- Troup County Schools
- Dawson County Schools
- Fannin County Schools
- Commerce City Schools
- White County Schools
- Madison County Schools
- Habersham County Schools
- Buford City Schools
- Putnam County Schools
Dozens more school districts head back to school next week and Channel 2 Action News will be there to share all the details you need to kick off a great school year.
You can click here for a full list of when school districts start back.
