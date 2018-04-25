1 dead in I-85 crash with 'large debris field' in south Fulton County

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police in south Fulton County are investigating a deadly crash that's blocking northbound lanes of Interstate 85.
The crash happened Wednesday afternoon south of the Fairburn exit 61, police said.
Fairburn police said one person was killed in the accident and there is a "large debris field" in the area.
Multiple agencies are working the investigation.
