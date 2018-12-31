Son of woman strangled, burned with husband in July charged in deaths

ATLANTA - Nearly six months after a husband and wife were strangled and left in a burning Atlanta home, police said, the woman’s son has been arrested and charged with murder.
Keith Sylvester, 47, was arrested Saturday and taken to the Fulton County Jail, Atlanta police confirmed.
He was charged with two counts of murder in connection with the brutal July 3 deaths of Harry and Deborah Hubbard, a couple in their 60s who lived in a home on Harvel Drive in northwest Atlanta.
Authorities said at the time they believe the Hubbards were strangled to death before the fire. They were found badly burned and covered in debris.
