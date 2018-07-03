1 dead in Atlanta house fire

ATLANTA - Atlanta Fire and Rescue is at the scene of a deadly house fire.
It happened near Harvel Drive and Hamilton E. Holmes Drive in northwest Atlanta early Tuesday morning.
Authorities confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that one person was found dead in the house.
BREAKING: fire on Harvel Dr. in NW Atlanta and one person found dead inside. Live report next at 5a pic.twitter.com/NXgUW2JYQC— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) July 3, 2018
