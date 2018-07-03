  • 1 dead in Atlanta house fire

    By: Steve Gehlbach

    ATLANTA - Atlanta Fire and Rescue is at the scene of a deadly house fire.

    It happened near Harvel Drive and Hamilton E. Holmes Drive in northwest Atlanta early Tuesday morning.

    Authorities confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that one person was found dead in the house.

