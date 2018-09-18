  • Heads up! Thieves targeting cars at local park while parents watch kids

    By: Tom Regan

    Updated:

    FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for smash and grab thieves who targeted parents at Handley Park in Tyrone, Georgia, as they watched their kids' baseball game.

    The break-ins happened Saturday afternoon, and police told Channel 2 Action News the thief or thieves broke into four different cars.

    Not only were purses stolen, but a lot of damage was done, too.

    "There was an eyewitness. He didn't see the break-in but saw someone suspicious," said Det. Andrea Johnson-McCoy with Tyrone Police Department.

    What made some of the parents easy targets, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories