Heads up! Thieves targeting cars at local park while parents watch kids

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for smash and grab thieves who targeted parents at Handley Park in Tyrone, Georgia, as they watched their kids' baseball game.
The break-ins happened Saturday afternoon, and police told Channel 2 Action News the thief or thieves broke into four different cars.
Not only were purses stolen, but a lot of damage was done, too.
Smash and grab thieves target cars in metro Atlanta park while parents are watching kid’s baseball games. Live report at 4pm. pic.twitter.com/TBXo5qRd47— Tom Regan (@tomreganWSB) September 18, 2018
"There was an eyewitness. He didn't see the break-in but saw someone suspicious," said Det. Andrea Johnson-McCoy with Tyrone Police Department.
What made some of the parents easy targets, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Katt Williams claims local radio host's husband pulled gun on him at comedy club
- President Jimmy Carter to campaign today with Stacey Abrams
- Georgia Bulldogs release 2019 football schedule ... and it's packed!
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}