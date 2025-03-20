Small plane crashes at Georgia airport

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — A single-engine plane crashed while landing at Barwick-LaFayette Airport on Thursday, said a Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson.

They said the Cirrus SR22 airplane crashed around 2:30 p.m., and they did not yet know how many people were on board. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

