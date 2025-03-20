Small plane crashes at Georgia airport

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — A single-engine plane crashed while landing at Barwick-LaFayette Airport on Thursday, said a Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
They said the Cirrus SR22 airplane crashed around 2:30 p.m., and they did not yet know how many people were on board. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 18-year-old killed in metro Atlanta park while celebrating Senior Skip Day, deputies say
- UGA student who set internet ablaze with ‘glamour’ mug shot talks about speeding arrest
- DeKalb father, girlfriend sentenced for beating 5-year-old to death for not cleaning up the house
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group