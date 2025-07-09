Small GA town’s police department mourns death of second officer in less than a month

GREENSBORO, Ga. — A small Georgia town’s police department is mourning the death of a beloved school resource officer.

Greensboro police announced the passing of Officer Jonathan Thomas.

He died after a brief illness. The department said this was the second death of an officer they’ve experienced in less than a month.

In June, the department announced the death of Al Chester, who died after battling pancreatic cancer.

“This loss is especially hard on our department, as we grieve the passing of our second officer in less than a month. The weight of these back-to-back tragedies is heavy, but we find strength in our faith, our community, and in each other,” the department said in a statement.

