GA police department mourns death of officer after cancer battle

GREENSBORO, Ga. — The Greensboro, Georgia police department is mourning the death of one of their officers.

Al Chester, affectionately known as “Hawkeye” recently died after battling pancreatic cancer.

“Al was more than a uniform — he was a protector, a friend, a mentor, and a shining example of dedication and service,” the department said in a Facebook post.

He is survived by his children, grandchildren, and mother.

A donation fund has been established at BankSouth in his honor. Contributions will go directly to his family.

