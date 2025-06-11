GA police department mourns death of officer after cancer battle

GREENSBORO, Ga. — The Greensboro, Georgia police department is mourning the death of one of their officers.
Al Chester, affectionately known as “Hawkeye” recently died after battling pancreatic cancer.
“Al was more than a uniform — he was a protector, a friend, a mentor, and a shining example of dedication and service,” the department said in a Facebook post.
He is survived by his children, grandchildren, and mother.
A donation fund has been established at BankSouth in his honor. Contributions will go directly to his family.
