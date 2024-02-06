Small business owner says thieves have stolen her dream, closes shop due to repeat break-ins

ATLANTA — Repeat break-ins have forced an Atlanta small business owner to close her store.

Thieves broke into According to Fashion in Sweet Auburn at least seven times in 2023.

The owner, Catrina Cousar, said the thieves had finally stolen her dream.

“It’s hurtful. It was, and it is because I wasn’t born with a silver spoon in my mouth. I work hard for this,” said Cousar.

She held back tears while speaking to Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco.

“They literally stole my dream here, and I have been on an emotional rollercoaster,” said Cousar.

The mother of two opened According to Fashion two years ago in the Sweet Auburn community on Decatur St. SE.

“When I chose this spot, I saw it was growing, and it was a lot of foot traffic,” said Cousar. “I just thought I could bring life to this community.”

By March of last year, thieves started leaving shattered doors, busted locks, and empty shelves in their wake.

Police dusted for prints, and by December, officers had arrested three people.

Customers were trying to show up to support the store, however, Cousar was already out $75,000 and insurance informed her it was dropping her.

“They described me as high risk,” said Cousar.

This month, she starts her close-out sale.

“I didn’t want to do it. I had customers calling me crying. They know I put my life savings into this store,” said Cousar.

She will lock up and leave for the last time on Feb. 29.

She will continue hosting close-out sales until then and selling products on the company website.

She is determined to find a new storefront this year.

“It’s not over. It’s not over. My dream will never die,” said Cousar.

