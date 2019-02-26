Skin-whitening creams with toxic chemical for sale in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA - Skin-whitening creams are endorsed by celebrities and are a controversial beauty product.
A Channel 2 Action News investigation found some of these products are banned, highly toxic and being sold in Metro Atlanta.
Investigative reporter Nicole Carr was able to buy the products online and in a store in Clarkston. “All of them are chemical. I don’t buy the chemical, only it’s natural,” one store owner told Carr. The chemical is mercury, and that’s what makes these skin-whitening creams banned.
“Have you carried them before?” Carr asked. The clerk pointed next door. “Next door, okay,” said Carr.
When Carr went next door, she found the skin-whitening creams for sale.
“Do you have any of the skin-whitening creams?” Carr asked the second store owner.
“Of course,” the owner answered.
2 Investigates breaks down the health risk these creams pose and the pressure some women are under use them, Wednesday at 5 on Channel 2 Action News.
