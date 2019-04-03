ATLANTA - The end of the 2019 legislative session went down to the wire Tuesday night as the House and Senate rushed to approve last-minute bills in what is known as Sine Die.
There were several controversial bills that were on the docket, including the "heartbeat" bill, medical marijuana and the Atlanta airport takeover bill.
Only some of them passed, and are now headed to Gov. Brian Kemp's desk for his signature.
The clock ran out, however, on legislation giving airlines a jet fuel tax break, creating new rural transit options and allowing the state to take over Atlanta’s airport.
We're breaking down all of the bills passed and failed last night, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
12:00 #SineDie! pic.twitter.com/J7uPqK2Xpu— Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) April 3, 2019
Information from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution was used in this report
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}