Senate votes today on $150 million statewide voting system

ATLANTA - Georgia lawmakers are preparing for final votes on a statewide voting system that’s strongly supported by government workers experienced in running elections and just as staunchly opposed by computing experts who see an imminent threat to election security.
The conflict over election integrity will be a driving force in today's state Senate vote to switch Georgia to a $150 million voting system that combines touchscreens and printed-out paper ballots. The state’s current electronic voting machines don’t produce paper ballots.
Voters would pick their candidates on touchscreens that are attached to ballot printers. Then voters could review their printed choices before inserting their ballots into scanning machines.
The Republican majority in the Georgia General Assembly is siding with election officials who want to install the new voting machinery, called ballot-marking devices, in time for next year’s presidential primary election. The measure, House Bill 316, has already passed the state House, and Republican Gov. Brian Kemp supports the voting technology.
Democratic legislators are aligned with cybersecurity experts who prefer paper ballots bubbled in with pens, a voting method that avoids the inherent risks of a computerized system.There’s no evidence that Georgia’s voting machines have been hacked during an election, but computing experts say malware could be written so that it’s undetectable.Election officials say voters can trust them to keep results accurate in the future, just as they have during the past 17 years when the current electronic voting machines have been used in Georgia. They dismiss concerns from the tech crowd, which says the danger of vote manipulation is real.
Information from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution was used in this report
