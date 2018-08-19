  • Showers, storms possible throughout Sunday

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - It is a damp start to what will be a rainy day.

    “We’re going to see some widespread showers and storms again today,” Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

    Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the timing of rain in your neighborhood, on Channel 2 Action News Sunday AM.

    Rain chances are going to be high moving into the afternoon, Monahan said.

    [DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV Weather App for severe weather alerts]

    TRENDING STORIES:

    Temperatures will reach the mid 80s today.

    The wet pattern will continue into the start of the work week.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories