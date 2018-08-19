ATLANTA - It is a damp start to what will be a rainy day.
“We’re going to see some widespread showers and storms again today,” Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said.
Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the timing of rain in your neighborhood, on Channel 2 Action News Sunday AM.
Rain chances are going to be high moving into the afternoon, Monahan said.
MORE STORMS TODAY: Good morning! Scattered showers and storms are in the forecast again today across north Georgia with highs mainly in the mid 80s.— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) August 19, 2018
I'm looking ahead to drier weather in the 5 day forecast -- now to 8am on Channel 2! @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/cTXjUGDSt9
Temperatures will reach the mid 80s today.
The wet pattern will continue into the start of the work week.
