Shots fired toward 16-year-old walking from Georgia high school

ALBANY, Ga. — A 16-year-old is unharmed after police say gunshots were fired toward the teen Monday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Just before 4 p.m., Albany officers were called to Lippitt Drive and S. Harding Street regarding shots fired.

According to WALB, the incident happened near Monroe Comprehensive High School.

Police learned that a 16-year-old was walking from school when shots were fired towards the Monroe student.

No injuries were reported. The 16-year-old identity was not released.

TRENDING STORIES:

Albany officials identified two suspects, but one was later released from custody by investigators.

Officers arrested 18-year-old Jacques Hicks. He was booked into the Dougherty County jail and charged with aggravated assault.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Traffic stop leads to large fentanyl bust in Roswell, two men arrested

©2024 Cox Media Group