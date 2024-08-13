Shots fired toward 16-year-old walking from Georgia high school

ALBANY, Ga. — A 16-year-old is unharmed after police say gunshots were fired toward the teen Monday afternoon.
Just before 4 p.m., Albany officers were called to Lippitt Drive and S. Harding Street regarding shots fired.
According to WALB, the incident happened near Monroe Comprehensive High School.
Police learned that a 16-year-old was walking from school when shots were fired towards the Monroe student.
No injuries were reported. The 16-year-old identity was not released.
Albany officials identified two suspects, but one was later released from custody by investigators.
Officers arrested 18-year-old Jacques Hicks. He was booked into the Dougherty County jail and charged with aggravated assault.
