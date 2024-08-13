Officers chase fugitive through GA Walmart after allegedly trying to run off with stolen items

VALDOSTA, Ga. — A wanted fugitive had officers going in circles after he tried to run out on paying for his items at a Georgia Walmart.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, Valdosta officers were called to the Walmart on Perimeter Road.

A loss prevention officer called dispatch to report a man, later identified as Sam Eric Haywood, 35, trying to steal a shopping cart full of items. When police arrived, they spotted Haywood in the parking lot pushing a shopping cart that had several items inside.

Officials said as the officer tried to talk to Haywood, he ran from the officer. Other officers arrived and Haywood tried to escape by running back inside Walmart.

Valdosta officials said officers and Haywood ran throughout Walmart, and as Haywood tried to leave the store again, he was Tased by an officer.

Haywood fell to the ground and was arrested. The suspect was checked for injuries, but authorities said he was not hurt.

TRENDING STORIES:

VPD learned that Haywood had active arrest warrants from the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office in Florida. Details were not released on what the arrest warrants were for.

Haywood was arrested and taken to Lowndes County jail. He’s charged with theft by shoplifting, fugitive from justice and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Anyone with more information regarding the incident is asked to call the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, the crime tip line at 229-293-3091, or file a tip online.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Metro Atlanta kids are learning how to harvest healthier food (WSB-TV)

©2024 Cox Media Group