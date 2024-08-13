2 accused of being involved in fight at Henry County bus stop

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County police are seeking the public’s help in identifying two individuals they said were involved in a physical assault.

The incident happened Aug. 7 at the bus stop in the Monarch Village subdivision in Stockbridge.

Authorities shared photos of two people involved in a physical fight at the bus stop.

No other details were released.

Anyone with information or who can identify those involved is asked to contact Inv. Wascom or Sgt. Agan at 770-288-7728.

Tipsters can call the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121 or text tips, photos, and videos to 770-220-7009.

