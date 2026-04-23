Code Orange Air Quality alert in effect as smoke from wildfires blows north

ATLANTA — Smoke from the wildfires in south Georgia will be an issue again across north Georgia on Thursday and Friday.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan expects the air quality to worsen through the day as a southerly wind blows smoke from the southern part of the state in our direction.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Parts of metro Atlanta and north Georgia are under a Code Orange Air Quality alert on Thursday. The alert is typically issued when the air quality index (AQI) is between 101 to 150.

This means the air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups, who should limit their outdoor activities. Those affected include people with respiratory issues such as asthma, children and teens, older adults and people who are routinely active outdoors for six or more hours a day.

For safety on smoky days, experts recommend:

Keeping windows and doors closed

Avoiding the use of kitchen and bathroom fans that can pull in outside air

Running your air conditioning on “recirculate” mode

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group