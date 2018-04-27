  • Police: Shot fired at Ansley Mall during fight between passenger, rideshare driver

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - There is a heavy police presence at Ansley Mall in midtown Atlanta after at least one shot was fired.

    Police told Channel 2 Action News that a man started fighting with his rideshare driver. He got out of the car and fired at least one shot in the air before running from the scene.

    At this time, police are trying to identify and locate the man.

    A Channel 2 Action News photographer reports several police cars are in the area.

    We’re working to learn more about this developing situation. WATCH Channel 2 Action News at Noon for LIVE updates.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Shot fired at Ansley Mall during fight between passenger,…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Former NFL player arrested in Henry County: 'I thought I was going to die'

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man catches neighbor moments before burning building collapses

  • Headline Goes Here

    Dogs in danger: Police working to protect K9s put at risk by deadly drugs

  • Headline Goes Here

    Katt Williams faces new lawsuit filed by restaurant employee