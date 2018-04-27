ATLANTA - There is a heavy police presence at Ansley Mall in midtown Atlanta after at least one shot was fired.
Police told Channel 2 Action News that a man started fighting with his rideshare driver. He got out of the car and fired at least one shot in the air before running from the scene.
At this time, police are trying to identify and locate the man.
A Channel 2 Action News photographer reports several police cars are in the area.
