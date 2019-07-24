ATLANTA - An EpiPen shortage continues for those who have severe allergic reactions.
Channel 2 anchor Craig Lucie talked with a frustrated family, and they said they go through the same process every year.
“I have anxiety over it. I’m frustrated,” Noelani Anderson said.
Anderson is frustrated because the EpiPen shortage is nothing new for her. Epinephrine is a medication that treats severe allergic reactions.
“This is something for the safety of my child,” Anderson said.
Her 8-year-old son has severe allergic reactions if he’s stung by a wasp or bee, so the family must have at least two EpiPens around.
But when she goes to the pharmacy, it’s the same message. “I went to pick up EpiPen for camp, and they didn’t have it,” Anderson said.
